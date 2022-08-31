×

National

Port congestion wreaks havoc on Durban traffic

Severe traffic jams on roads leading to the harbour hamper paramedics ability to respond to emergencies

31 August 2022 - 16:19 Suthentira Govender
A backlog of trucks to Durban is causing mayhem on roads. Picture: ALS PARAMEDICS
Paramedics are struggling to respond to emergencies in parts of Durban as hundreds of trucks are backed up on major routes leading to the city’s port.

ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson said trucks travelling to the harbour are blocking access to the Bluff, south of Durban, and the Maydon Wharf area. Parts of the M7 highway were also affected, he said.

It is understood that the backlog of trucks is due is due to congestion at the port and general traffic in the area has been affected, including access to the harbour.

“We are finding it extremely difficult to respond to emergencies in the Bluff and harbour area since Monday,” Jamieson said. “Trucks are stacked all the way around the port, and this is causing major traffic jams. All entries towards the Bluff are obstructed by trucks occupying all the lanes.”

Jamieson said on Wednesday morning that paramedics struggled to gain access to an incident in the Bluff where a security official was injured during a shooting incident.

“Paramedics responding to the incident had to drive into oncoming traffic to try to get to the scene. This places our staff and road users at risk.”

“Numerous calls have been made to authorities who are trying to assist. We encourage a resolution as people’s lives are at risk if paramedics can’t get to them in time,” said Jamieson.

Metro police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TimesLIVE

