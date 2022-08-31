Port congestion wreaks havoc on Durban traffic

Russia has halted supplies via main pipeline to Europe for three days of maintenance amid doubts it will be switched back on
If investors are willing to commit capital to the local economy, should the country embrace such business deals or demand restraint?
Severe traffic jams on roads leading to the harbour hamper paramedics ability to respond to emergencies
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
Evan Pickworth speaks to international tax expert Dr Albertus Marais, founder of AJM
Exports rose 24.3% year on year while imports were up 41.6% over the same period
Competition policy has had a particular focus in recent years on curbing the power of large firms in an effort to try open up markets to smaller ones
Indonesia, as G20 chair, has invited officials from the AU to join the talks for the first time
Hooker Folau Fainga’a’s throws repeatedly missed their targets last week
Nicholas Yell sets out in search of spring flowers, passing through the West Coast National Park and on to Clanwilliam
Paramedics are struggling to respond to emergencies in parts of Durban as hundreds of trucks are backed up on major routes leading to the city’s port.
ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson said trucks travelling to the harbour are blocking access to the Bluff, south of Durban, and the Maydon Wharf area. Parts of the M7 highway were also affected, he said.
It is understood that the backlog of trucks is due is due to congestion at the port and general traffic in the area has been affected, including access to the harbour.
“We are finding it extremely difficult to respond to emergencies in the Bluff and harbour area since Monday,” Jamieson said. “Trucks are stacked all the way around the port, and this is causing major traffic jams. All entries towards the Bluff are obstructed by trucks occupying all the lanes.”
Jamieson said on Wednesday morning that paramedics struggled to gain access to an incident in the Bluff where a security official was injured during a shooting incident.
“Paramedics responding to the incident had to drive into oncoming traffic to try to get to the scene. This places our staff and road users at risk.”
“Numerous calls have been made to authorities who are trying to assist. We encourage a resolution as people’s lives are at risk if paramedics can’t get to them in time,” said Jamieson.
Metro police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Port congestion wreaks havoc on Durban traffic
Severe traffic jams on roads leading to the harbour hamper paramedics ability to respond to emergencies
Paramedics are struggling to respond to emergencies in parts of Durban as hundreds of trucks are backed up on major routes leading to the city’s port.
ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson said trucks travelling to the harbour are blocking access to the Bluff, south of Durban, and the Maydon Wharf area. Parts of the M7 highway were also affected, he said.
It is understood that the backlog of trucks is due is due to congestion at the port and general traffic in the area has been affected, including access to the harbour.
“We are finding it extremely difficult to respond to emergencies in the Bluff and harbour area since Monday,” Jamieson said. “Trucks are stacked all the way around the port, and this is causing major traffic jams. All entries towards the Bluff are obstructed by trucks occupying all the lanes.”
Jamieson said on Wednesday morning that paramedics struggled to gain access to an incident in the Bluff where a security official was injured during a shooting incident.
“Paramedics responding to the incident had to drive into oncoming traffic to try to get to the scene. This places our staff and road users at risk.”
“Numerous calls have been made to authorities who are trying to assist. We encourage a resolution as people’s lives are at risk if paramedics can’t get to them in time,” said Jamieson.
Metro police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
TimesLIVE
Shoprite links R3.5bn debt to sustainability targets
Q&A: Green hydrogen at the heart of Sasol’s decarbonisation drive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Exxaro halves its renewables investment target
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.