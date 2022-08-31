×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Load-shedding risk remains high this coming summer

Eskom says it hopes to see 3,500MW of generation capacity added to the grid within the next six months

BL Premium
31 August 2022 - 15:33 Denene Erasmus

Eskom hopes to see 3,500MW of generation capacity added to the grid within the next six months and another 2,800MW over the next year. In the meantime, the risk for load-shedding over the next few months remains high, and up to stage 4 load-shedding may be required at times during the summer.

In a presentation to parliament’s portfolio committees for public enterprises and mineral resources and energy, the state-owned power utility laid out the power system’s outlook for the summer period and updated legislators on interventions that would contribute to the plan to end load-shedding that was first introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.