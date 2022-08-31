×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Ebrahim Patel to allow small companies to collaborate

Competition policy has had a particular focus in recent years on curbing the power of large firms in an effort to try open up markets to smaller ones

BL Premium
31 August 2022 - 14:04 Hilary Joffe

Small and medium-sized enterprises will be able to work together to negotiate collective purchasing deals with larger suppliers, and to collaborate on pricing and production agreements in terms of a new block exemption from the anti-collusion provisions of SA’s competition legislation. 

Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel said on Wednesday the block exemption had been gazetted for public comment. He was speaking at the opening of the annual competition law, economics and policy conference hosted by SA’s competition authorities in Johannesburg. The conference, in its 16th year, was the first to be held in person since 2019...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.