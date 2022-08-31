Russia has halted supplies via main pipeline to Europe for three days of maintenance amid doubts it will be switched back on
Competition policy has had a particular focus in recent years on curbing the power of large firms in an effort to try open up markets to smaller ones
Small and medium-sized enterprises will be able to work together to negotiate collective purchasing deals with larger suppliers, and to collaborate on pricing and production agreements in terms of a new block exemption from the anti-collusion provisions of SA’s competition legislation.
Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel said on Wednesday the block exemption had been gazetted for public comment. He was speaking at the opening of the annual competition law, economics and policy conference hosted by SA’s competition authorities in Johannesburg. The conference, in its 16th year, was the first to be held in person since 2019...
Ebrahim Patel to allow small companies to collaborate
