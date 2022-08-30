Soweto doctors under siege with 10 armed robberies in five months

The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
The Soweto Independent Practitioners Association says armed criminals are targeting private doctors and have called for police to do more to protect general practitioners.
The association has recorded 10 armed robbery cases at Soweto surgeries in the past five months. Spokesperson Brenda Sibeko said it has engaged with senior Gauteng police officials after Dr George Koboka was killed at his consulting rooms in March, but no tangible measures have been implemented.
Patients are also affected by crimes targeting private doctors. In June, three patients were injured when robbers, pretending to be patients, walked into a surgery in Protea Glen and demanded cellphones and money from everyone inside the practice, according to Sibeko.
“A case was opened after Dr Thulani Tshabalala was attacked in Protea Glen, but no arrests have been recorded in that case. Dr Vusumuzi Nhlapo was shot in front of his patients in Jabulani,” she said.
Several doctors have improved security features at their facilities, but the association said there is no direct line to the police patrolling affected areas.
“Police have been to my surgery once or twice after I was attacked,” said Nhlapo. “They are not visible enough in the area I operate in. I have tried to get a direct emergency number from the local police station without success. The only thing I am relying on is the security features I have added, but I don’t feel safe while working in my own space.”
Nhlapo said private doctors cannot permanently close their practices because they care about the communities they serve.
“Many of the doctors I know really love their jobs and are always ready to serve the community with pride, but something must be done to protect doctors from increasing levels of crime,” he said.
Gauteng police did not immediately respond when contacted for comment.
A suspect arrested in the Koboka murder case will appear in the Orlando magistrate’s court on September 8.
Soweto doctors under siege with 10 armed robberies in five months
