×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Soweto doctors under siege with 10 armed robberies in five months

30 August 2022 - 11:05 Bafana Nzimande
The entrance to Dr George Koboka's surgery in Diepkloof, Soweto, was turned into a shrine by the grieving community after the doctor's murder by young thugs in March. Picture: Thulani Mbele
The entrance to Dr George Koboka's surgery in Diepkloof, Soweto, was turned into a shrine by the grieving community after the doctor's murder by young thugs in March. Picture: Thulani Mbele

The Soweto Independent Practitioners Association says armed criminals are targeting private doctors and have called for police to do more to protect general practitioners.

The association has recorded 10 armed robbery cases at Soweto surgeries in the past five months. Spokesperson Brenda Sibeko said it has engaged with senior Gauteng police officials after Dr George Koboka was killed at his consulting rooms in March, but no tangible measures have been implemented.

Patients are also affected by crimes targeting private doctors. In June, three patients were injured when robbers, pretending to be patients, walked into a surgery in Protea Glen and demanded cellphones and money from everyone inside the practice, according to Sibeko.

“A case was opened after Dr Thulani Tshabalala was attacked in Protea Glen, but no arrests have been recorded in that case. Dr Vusumuzi Nhlapo was shot in front of his patients in Jabulani,” she said.

Several doctors have improved security features at their facilities, but the association said there is no direct line to the police patrolling affected areas.

“Police have been to my surgery once or twice after I was attacked,” said Nhlapo. “They are not visible enough in the area I operate in. I have tried to get a direct emergency number from the local police station without success. The only thing I am relying on is the security features I have added, but I don’t feel safe while working in my own space.”

Nhlapo said private doctors cannot permanently close their practices because they care about the communities they serve.

“Many of the doctors I know really love their jobs and are always ready to serve the community with pride, but something must be done to protect doctors from increasing levels of crime,” he said.

Gauteng police did not immediately respond when contacted for comment.

A suspect arrested in the Koboka murder case will appear in the Orlando magistrate’s court on September 8.

Net to spread wider after arrest of director-general in KZN premier’s office

Nonhlanhla Mkhize allegedly threatened Mhlathuze Water into stopping its probe of financial irregularities
National
18 hours ago

Sars chalks up win amid clampdown on illicit economy

Zimbabwean company Gold Leaf Tobacco has long been accused of selling illegal cigarettes, which are cheaper than those sold in stores
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Trial of Molefe and Co gathers steam
National
2.
SA urged to vaccinate as Covid-19 wave could hit ...
National
3.
Director-general in office of KwaZulu-Natal ...
National
4.
New rules for processed meat products a week ...
National
5.
Ban on cattle movement could hit red meat prices, ...
National

Related Articles

No decision yet on prosecuting Enoch Godongwana, says NPA

National

Question marks over consultation process for proposed ban on scrap metal exports

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.