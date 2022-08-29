Director-general in office of KwaZulu-Natal premier arrested

Crude prices are inching higher on hopes of a production reduction in response to the revival of Iran's nuclear deal, analyst says
Female representation at leadership level is more important than ever — targeted interventions needed to move the dial
Virologist Barry Schoub says the biggest challenge around Covid-19 is SA’s low vaccine uptake
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The world’s largest food grocer wants to buy the shares in the loss-making retailer it does not already own
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Despite progress, the country remains focused on eliminating transmission of a virus that most of the world has now accepted as endemic
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
US researchers executed the first placebo-controlled trial to look at psilocybin as treatment for the dependence
The director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, has been arrested on allegations of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation for allegedly threatening Mhlathuze Water and demanding it stop an investigation into financial irregularities.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said Mkhize was arrested at her home on Monday after an investigation by the national clean audit task team. An accomplice was also arrested.
“The chairperson of Mhlathuze Water board of KwaZulu-Natal reported allegations of irregular appointment of service providers [legal panel] without following the supply chain management protocols of the Mhlathuze Water board, as well as contravention of section 51(1) of the Public Finance Management Act, by not complying with the operational policies of the public entity,” said Mbambo.
“Investigations revealed that some senior officials are implicated in the irregularities that resulted in the Mhlathuze Water board being prejudiced by an amount of about R37m.
“Following the investigation thereof and compilation of the forensic report, the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water board allegedly received a visit from an unknown person at her home claiming to be from the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and that he was sent by the senior manager in the premier’s office.
“The individual [allegedly] threatened the chairperson with arrest and demanded the forensic report. He further insisted that the complainant must stop the investigation.”
It later emerged that the person was not from the NIA and that he was in cahoots with people of interest implicated in the investigation.
“The operation is ongoing and so far two more people implicated into the malfeasance at Mhlathuze Water have been arrested on charges of corruption, fraud and money-laundering. All arrested individuals will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court soon.”
More arrests were imminent, said Mbambo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Director-general in office of KwaZulu-Natal premier arrested
The Hawks arrested Nonhlanhla Mkhize on Monday morning for allegedly threatening Mhlathuze Water and demanding it stop an investigation
The director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, has been arrested on allegations of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation for allegedly threatening Mhlathuze Water and demanding it stop an investigation into financial irregularities.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said Mkhize was arrested at her home on Monday after an investigation by the national clean audit task team. An accomplice was also arrested.
“The chairperson of Mhlathuze Water board of KwaZulu-Natal reported allegations of irregular appointment of service providers [legal panel] without following the supply chain management protocols of the Mhlathuze Water board, as well as contravention of section 51(1) of the Public Finance Management Act, by not complying with the operational policies of the public entity,” said Mbambo.
“Investigations revealed that some senior officials are implicated in the irregularities that resulted in the Mhlathuze Water board being prejudiced by an amount of about R37m.
“Following the investigation thereof and compilation of the forensic report, the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water board allegedly received a visit from an unknown person at her home claiming to be from the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and that he was sent by the senior manager in the premier’s office.
“The individual [allegedly] threatened the chairperson with arrest and demanded the forensic report. He further insisted that the complainant must stop the investigation.”
It later emerged that the person was not from the NIA and that he was in cahoots with people of interest implicated in the investigation.
“The operation is ongoing and so far two more people implicated into the malfeasance at Mhlathuze Water have been arrested on charges of corruption, fraud and money-laundering. All arrested individuals will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court soon.”
More arrests were imminent, said Mbambo.
TimesLIVE
Brian Molefe among ‘high-profile arrests’ as more Transnet execs join R93m capture case
Hawks have taken more than 40 statements on Phala Phala, says Lebeya
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Can Shamila Batohi deal with the bad cops and bad lawyers?
Hawks raid OCJ officials’ homes over IT contract
Hawks investigating 22,477 cases worth more than R1.5-trillion
Will July unrest instigators ever face the music?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.