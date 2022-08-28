As that pain increases, Powell said, people should not expect the Fed to dial back its monetary policy quickly until the inflation problem is fixed.
The catch-all ‘mafia’ tag is misleading and takes us down a path towards incomplete policy solutions
Department appears undeterred by the backlash against its clampdown on plant-based meat imitation products
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The shortage has meant paper prices have soared by at least 50%
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promises $30bn in development aid for the continent at Tunis summit
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
The collection uses art as a tool to graphically dispay the Constitutional Court's themes of transition, social justice, human rights and reconciliation
Exactly a week after the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development’s court defeat stopped it from seizing plant-based meat imitation intimation products, it has published new regulations that state that a raw sausage, raw patty, raw hamburger, raw mince and banger must include meat.
The regulations around raw meat products are now law, having been out for comment previously. They would normally not garner any attention outside the food industry as they merely define the quantity of fat, meat, offal, colourants and other ingredients that must be used in the various forms of raw sausage, meatballs and patties on sale. ..
New regulations describe raw meat names after vegan label battle
