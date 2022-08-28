×

National

New regulations describe raw meat names after vegan label battle

Department appears undeterred by the backlash against its clampdown on plant-based meat imitation products

28 August 2022 - 19:06 Katharine Child

Exactly a week after the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development’s court defeat stopped it from seizing plant-based meat imitation intimation products, it has published new regulations that state that a raw sausage, raw patty, raw hamburger, raw mince and banger must include meat.  

The regulations around raw meat products are now law, having been out for comment previously. They would normally not garner any attention outside the food industry as they merely define the quantity of fat, meat, offal, colourants and other ingredients that must be used in the various forms of raw sausage, meatballs and patties on sale. ..

