On Monday the state’s R93m case against six accused — three former Transnet executives including former CEO Siyabonga Gama and three businessmen — is in the Palm Ridge specialised crimes court.
Gama, former acting CEO Garry Pita and former treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi are in the dock with Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, Trillian co-founder Daniel Roy and Kuben Moodley, an alleged “fixer” for the Guptas...
More accused likely as Transnet state capture case returns to court
Business Day previously reported 17 people were named in an affidavit the state relied upon when building its case against Transnet executives
