×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

More accused likely as Transnet state capture case returns to court

Business Day previously reported 17 people were named in an affidavit the state relied upon when building its case against Transnet executives

BL Premium
28 August 2022 - 18:07 Erin Bates

On Monday the state’s R93m case against six accused — three former Transnet executives including former CEO Siyabonga Gama and three businessmen — is in the Palm Ridge specialised crimes court.

Gama, former acting CEO Garry Pita and former treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi are in the dock with Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, Trillian co-founder Daniel Roy and Kuben Moodley, an alleged “fixer” for the Guptas...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.