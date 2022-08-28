×

National

Government looks to private sector to assist with water provision

The department of water & sanitation is seeking public-private partnerships to accelerate delivery

28 August 2022 - 17:01 Linda Ensor

Private sector participation in the provision of water security in the country is necessary as it will cost more than about R120bn at present values over the next 10 years, deputy minister for human settlements, water & sanitation David Mahlobo said on Friday.

The money the department receives from the fiscus is not adequate to fund this and so the private sector is an important role player “that must play its part”, he said at a media briefing...

