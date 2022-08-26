Both contracts jumped by as much as $1 in early trade after slumping by about $2 on Thursday
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has won a preservation order against Gold Leaf Tobacco, which has been accused of illegal cigarette smuggling, preventing it from selling assets to avoid paying tax.
Sars said in a statement on Friday it was clamping down on the illicit cigarette, gold and fuel economy...
Sars wins preservation order against Gold Leaf Tobacco
Zimbabwean company Gold-Leaf Tobacco has long been accused of selling illegal cigarettes, which are much cheaper than those sold in stores
