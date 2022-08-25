Insurance stocks take a beating on news that the Competition Commission is investigating at least eight of them for possible collusion
Revenue has done better than expected since February’s budget, but the world has done a lot worse
City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
Mobile operators are under pressure to reduce data costs for consumers
Evan Pickworth interviews Michael Hewson, founder and director of Graphene Economics, about the potential effects of such a move
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
The tournament this season is looking like a genuine competition going into round three
She replaces Robert Cisek who returns to Germany after two years at the helm
After a defeat at the Constitutional Court two months ago led to further delays in SA’s switch to digital television, communications & digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says her department has noted a slowdown in applications for government-funded set-top-boxes (STBs). The government is still working on a date for the switch.
The country is years behind on a deadline to switch television signals from analogue to digital. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Government still consulting on analogue TV switch-off date
Minister says part of the reason for the slowdown in set-top-box applications is that digital television sets have been sold in SA for years
After a defeat at the Constitutional Court two months ago led to further delays in SA’s switch to digital television, communications & digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says her department has noted a slowdown in applications for government-funded set-top-boxes (STBs). The government is still working on a date for the switch.
The country is years behind on a deadline to switch television signals from analogue to digital. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.