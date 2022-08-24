Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Cosatu supports high inflation, otherwise why support a government whose policies and behaviour cause high inflation?
The City of Tshwane coalition partners have agreed to have an independent investigation following allegations against mayor Randall Williams of colluding in the city's tender processes.
Inflation Reduction Act requires EV makers to assemble their cars in North America and quickly reduce their reliance on China for battery components and materials
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Renewed clashes ends months-long ceasefire, dashing hopes for peace talks between the government and leaders of the restive northern region
The Boks, in the guise of the SA Select XV, will play Munster on their end-of-year tour in November.
The Australian’s leaving a year before his contract expires in ‘bittersweet’ exit
Some public servants are manipulating disciplinary processes in a bid to avoid accountability, costing the state millions of rand, parliament heard on Wednesday.
The department of public service & administration told MPs that some employees in the public service deliberately push for disciplinary cases to be deferred, taking advantage of the fact that there are no limits to postponements. Department officials said there is an urgent need to review legislation governing disciplinary cases...
Some public servants use loopholes to avoid accountability, costing millions
Call to review law as state workers, and even departments, take advantage of disciplinary process delays and paid leave
