×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Some public servants use loopholes to avoid accountability, costing millions

Call to review law as state workers, and even departments, take advantage of disciplinary process delays and paid leave

BL Premium
24 August 2022 - 17:45 Bekezela Phakathi

Some public servants are manipulating disciplinary processes in a bid to avoid accountability, costing the state millions of rand, parliament heard on Wednesday.

The department of public service & administration told MPs that some employees in the public service deliberately push for disciplinary cases to be deferred, taking advantage of the fact that there are no limits to postponements. Department officials said there is an urgent need to review legislation governing disciplinary cases...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.