How public servants play the discipline system

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Cosatu supports high inflation, otherwise why support a government whose policies and behaviour cause high inflation?
In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
Business Day TV speaks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius
'National shutdown' protests come as inflation reaches 13-year high
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
University of Pennsylvania estimates forgiving student loan debt would cost up to $980bn over 10 years
Chilean import Allende scores 13 minutes before final whistle to seal 3-0 Premiership win
The Australian’s leaving a year before his contract expires in ‘bittersweet’ exit
Some public servants are manipulating disciplinary processes in a bid to avoid accountability, costing the state millions of rand, parliament heard on Wednesday.
The department of public service & administration told MPs that some employees in the public service deliberately push for disciplinary cases to be deferred, taking advantage of the fact that there are no limits to postponements. Department officials said there is an urgent need to review legislation governing disciplinary cases...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How public servants play the discipline system
Call to review law as state workers, and even departments, take advantage of disciplinary process delays and paid leave
Some public servants are manipulating disciplinary processes in a bid to avoid accountability, costing the state millions of rand, parliament heard on Wednesday.
The department of public service & administration told MPs that some employees in the public service deliberately push for disciplinary cases to be deferred, taking advantage of the fact that there are no limits to postponements. Department officials said there is an urgent need to review legislation governing disciplinary cases...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.