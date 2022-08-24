Basket of groceries costs R500 more than it did a year ago

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Not only are consumers trading down to value-oriented retailers and restaurants, they are also changing the types of products they buy
The total cost to infrastructure damage in the province is estimated at R30bn
Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
But is it an environmentally conscious step or because inflation-stretched Britons need to consider consuming expired food items?
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
The annual Jackson Hole monetary policy meeting begins this week
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
John Fraser talks to the campaigner about what’s next on the menu at Kolonaki in Parkhurst
A year ago the average cost of the household food basket, comprising 44 basic items, was R500 less than today.
The latest Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD), shows South Africans are paying nearly 13% more for food compared with this time last year.
The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.
Released on Wednesday, the index shows the average cost of the basket increased by R534.47 (12.6%) from R4,241.11 in August 2021 to R4,775.59 in August 2022.
“We are not yet seeing any significant climb down in prices, which would bring down the total cost of the household food basket in a substantial way and alleviate pressures on households. With no climb down in sight, higher taxi fares and, for many prepaid users, high tariff increases well beyond the regulated 7.47%, women are struggling,” said PMBEJD’s Mervyn Abrahams.
“The high cost of food remains a major crisis for millions of SA families and continues to frustrate people’s need to ... afford proper nutritious food, be healthy and well, and in control of their future.”
Women are expressing concern about their safety and crime levels.
“This month, we are hearing women saying they feel the streets are becoming markedly more unsafe. More people are getting robbed. There is a feeling that more people are in trouble and desperate, and willing to steal to survive.”
Abrahams said progress in addressing the jobs crisis is too slow, adding that for the employed, salaries are being decimated by higher transport, electricity and food costs.
The August 2022 cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four is R3,212.
In July, municipalities increased the price of prepaid electricity on average by 7.47%.
“In Pietermaritzburg, 350kWh of prepaid electricity increased by R56, from R731.50 to R787.50 (from R2.09/kWh to R2.25/kWh). However, indications are that annual prepaid electricity tariff increases have risen well beyond 7.47%.
“In August 2022 PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 46.8% (having a maximum of R1,709.94 left after transport and electricity, and with food costing R3,212.97).”
Abrahams said year on year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by nearly 10%.
“In August 2022 the child support grant of R480 is 23% below the food poverty line of R624, and 41% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet (R820.26).”
“Women sacrifice their own nutritional needs so their children can eat better. The strain of having to constantly find means in seemingly impossible situations to care for children and keep homes functioning is physically and mentally exhausting. There is no respite from this stress and anxiety.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Basket of groceries costs R500 more than it did a year ago
Household Affordability Index shows South Africans are paying almost 13% more for food compared with this time last year
A year ago the average cost of the household food basket, comprising 44 basic items, was R500 less than today.
The latest Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD), shows South Africans are paying nearly 13% more for food compared with this time last year.
The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.
Released on Wednesday, the index shows the average cost of the basket increased by R534.47 (12.6%) from R4,241.11 in August 2021 to R4,775.59 in August 2022.
“We are not yet seeing any significant climb down in prices, which would bring down the total cost of the household food basket in a substantial way and alleviate pressures on households. With no climb down in sight, higher taxi fares and, for many prepaid users, high tariff increases well beyond the regulated 7.47%, women are struggling,” said PMBEJD’s Mervyn Abrahams.
“The high cost of food remains a major crisis for millions of SA families and continues to frustrate people’s need to ... afford proper nutritious food, be healthy and well, and in control of their future.”
Women are expressing concern about their safety and crime levels.
“This month, we are hearing women saying they feel the streets are becoming markedly more unsafe. More people are getting robbed. There is a feeling that more people are in trouble and desperate, and willing to steal to survive.”
Abrahams said progress in addressing the jobs crisis is too slow, adding that for the employed, salaries are being decimated by higher transport, electricity and food costs.
The August 2022 cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four is R3,212.
In July, municipalities increased the price of prepaid electricity on average by 7.47%.
“In Pietermaritzburg, 350kWh of prepaid electricity increased by R56, from R731.50 to R787.50 (from R2.09/kWh to R2.25/kWh). However, indications are that annual prepaid electricity tariff increases have risen well beyond 7.47%.
“In August 2022 PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 46.8% (having a maximum of R1,709.94 left after transport and electricity, and with food costing R3,212.97).”
Abrahams said year on year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by nearly 10%.
“In August 2022 the child support grant of R480 is 23% below the food poverty line of R624, and 41% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet (R820.26).”
“Women sacrifice their own nutritional needs so their children can eat better. The strain of having to constantly find means in seemingly impossible situations to care for children and keep homes functioning is physically and mentally exhausting. There is no respite from this stress and anxiety.”
TimesLIVE
Consumer inflation hits 13-year high
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Prices tell a tale of socioeconomic and political changes
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Rising inflation, worsening jobs data in spotlight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA business debt conditions improve in first quarter
Analysts remain cautious after unemployment drops below 34%
Big business sounds the alarm over escalating cost of SA debt
Economists see higher African inflation in next two years
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.