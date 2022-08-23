×

National

Procurement breaches noted in KZN’s flood relief projects

The auditor-general’s findings show that in one case, five quotations exceeding R1m were awarded to the same company

23 August 2022 - 15:49 Mary Papayya
Houses and infrastructure damage during the heavy rains and flooding, at Umdloti, north of Durban. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
The auditor-general has flagged several procurement breaches in KwaZulu-Natal’s relief interventions to fix state owned properties damaged during flooding in April.

Key infrastructure including roads and bridges were damaged costing billions. Initial audit findings show that in one case, five quotations exceeding R1m were awarded to the same company.

Public works minister Patricia de Lille disclosed on Tuesday she had been briefed by auditor-general Tsakeni Maluleke on the initial findings, which include risks associated with the service providers as well as certain audit deviations.

The initial findings are being further scrutinised and will be tabled in a final audit report by the auditor-general on the department’s flood intervention projects in KwaZulu-Natal.

The department has confirmed that no service providers were paid and that all payments and services will be subject to approval by among others, the bid adjudication committee.

“I can confirm that we have received a brief preliminary report from the Auditor-general’s office on its live audit and I have acted swiftly to avoid a repeat of the personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption experienced in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic,” De Lille said.

The initial report has been processed by the department for officials to respond to the risks identified and provide supporting documentation on various matters. 

According to De Lille, the risks include contract awards made to companies owned by the same director. Awards were made to newly registered companies that had never dealt with the department before and to companies that had not traded with the department in the previous three years, as well as to service providers owned by employees of the state, and to suppliers that did not exist on government’s Central Supplier Database. 

The auditor-general’s preliminary audit findings disclosed that service providers were approached by departmental management using a deviation process where there was no competition and no market analysis done to assess price reasonability, as well as the quoted amount by the service providers exceeding the authorised amount.

“The auditor-general’s office recommended an investigation into instances of noncompliance to determine the real root cause of the risks and that irregular expenditure identified from the projects should be included in the 2022/2023 annual financial statements. The auditor-general’s office also confirmed that the matter has been referred to the labour relations and legal services unit to investigate further,” added De Lille.

“These initial findings are disappointing and worrying and I will work with the department and auditor-general’s office to get to the bottom of all risks identified, and where there is clear evidence of wrongdoing we will ensure that officials face serious consequences,” said De Lille.

papayyam@businesslive.co.za

