×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

NPA yet to decide if Godongwana has a case to answer

The National Prosecuting Authority says a decision is pending on whether to charge the finance minister or dismiss the sexual assault claims

BL Premium
23 August 2022 - 13:56 Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has informed finance minister Enoch Godongwana, through official correspondence on Monday, that a decision is pending whether to charge him or dismiss the sexual assault claims.

While the NPA did receive the docket containing an allegation from a Kruger National Park masseuse alleging inappropriate touching by Godongwana, it has stressed that due process will be followed as with any other case and called for patience as the investigation continues. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.