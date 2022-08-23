Meanwhile, Europe is braced for a renewed disruption of energy supplies from Russia
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has informed finance minister Enoch Godongwana, through official correspondence on Monday, that a decision is pending whether to charge him or dismiss the sexual assault claims.
While the NPA did receive the docket containing an allegation from a Kruger National Park masseuse alleging inappropriate touching by Godongwana, it has stressed that due process will be followed as with any other case and called for patience as the investigation continues. ..
NPA yet to decide if Godongwana has a case to answer
The National Prosecuting Authority says a decision is pending on whether to charge the finance minister or dismiss the sexual assault claims
