Former president Jacob Zuma’s affairs will on Tuesday be in court for the second time in as many weeks. This time he aims to halt publication of his tax records from 2010 to 2018.
Media house Arena Holdings and its weekly publication Financial Mail have asked the Constitutional Court to confirm a high court ruling that it is permissible to override tax secrecy laws when information is in the public interest...
Zuma in court bid to halt publication of tax records
Case has implications for taxpayers in cases where third party argues disclosure is in the public interest
