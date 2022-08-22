Zandile Gumede pleads not guilty as R320m corruption trial gets under way

A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
Let’s shed the obsession with ‘the economy’ and starting thinking small to tackle SA’s unemployment scourge
Egmont Group comprises financial intelligence units from across the globe
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rudie Opperman, manager for engineering and training at Axis Communications, the Middle East and Africa.
Higher inflation expectations and depreciating currencies will fuel the need for continuing monetary tightening on the continent
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned at the weekend of a risk of more severe attacks
Four belts are on the line and the ‘whole world of boxing will be captivated’
Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi’s "Landings" exhibition dealt so tenderly with Black gymnasts denied rest, softness, sensitivity, grace, and more, in the pursuit of excellence on the competition floor
The trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others, who are charged with racketeering, fraud and corruption relating to a R320m city waste contract, finally got under way on Monday when the accused started pleading not guilty to racketeering charges.
Gumede and others are expected to plead not guilty as the individual charges are read out by state prosecutor Ashika Lucken.
It was initially thought that they would only plead after the 400-page indictment had been read in its totality, which could have taken several days. However, presiding judge Sharmaine Balton ruled that they must plead after each of the 2,793 charges were individually read out.
The trial, which was initially set down to begin on August 1, has been plagued by delays — mainly because some of the accused did not have money to pay their lawyers.
There was concern that there would be a further delay on Monday because the state initiated a last-minute application that two assessors be appointed to sit with Balton. However, Balton — who has a discretion to decide whether she needs assessors — dismissed the application and ordered that the trial proceed.
Lucken began reading out the 400-page indictment — containing the allegations relating to the award and renewal of the contract for refuse collection, street cleaning and to tackle illegal dumping in townships in 2017 — at about midday on Monday.
The case has been set down until next Wednesday, after which it will be adjourned to March next year.
Gumede’s advocate Jay Naidoo told TimesLIVE on Monday morning that his client wanted the trial to get under way.
“We just want them [the state] to start [the trial] and lead their witnesses,” he said.
In court, he submitted that his client would also dispense with the reading of the indictment. But it was agreed that all the charges, except the preamble, would be read into the record.
Gumede did not accept a nomination for provincial treasurer at the ANC’s provincial conference this month, because she is abiding by the party’s “step-aside” rule that requires members facing criminal charges not to hold public office.
In the indictment, Gumede, as accused No 1, is alleged to be the “head” of the alleged corrupt enterprise, as defined in the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, which sets what constitutes an offence under its racketeering provisions.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Zandile Gumede pleads not guilty as R320m corruption trial gets under way
The trial, which was initially set down to begin on August 1, has been plagued by delays, mainly because some of the accused did not have money to pay their lawyers
The trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others, who are charged with racketeering, fraud and corruption relating to a R320m city waste contract, finally got under way on Monday when the accused started pleading not guilty to racketeering charges.
Gumede and others are expected to plead not guilty as the individual charges are read out by state prosecutor Ashika Lucken.
It was initially thought that they would only plead after the 400-page indictment had been read in its totality, which could have taken several days. However, presiding judge Sharmaine Balton ruled that they must plead after each of the 2,793 charges were individually read out.
The trial, which was initially set down to begin on August 1, has been plagued by delays — mainly because some of the accused did not have money to pay their lawyers.
There was concern that there would be a further delay on Monday because the state initiated a last-minute application that two assessors be appointed to sit with Balton. However, Balton — who has a discretion to decide whether she needs assessors — dismissed the application and ordered that the trial proceed.
Lucken began reading out the 400-page indictment — containing the allegations relating to the award and renewal of the contract for refuse collection, street cleaning and to tackle illegal dumping in townships in 2017 — at about midday on Monday.
The case has been set down until next Wednesday, after which it will be adjourned to March next year.
Gumede’s advocate Jay Naidoo told TimesLIVE on Monday morning that his client wanted the trial to get under way.
“We just want them [the state] to start [the trial] and lead their witnesses,” he said.
In court, he submitted that his client would also dispense with the reading of the indictment. But it was agreed that all the charges, except the preamble, would be read into the record.
Gumede did not accept a nomination for provincial treasurer at the ANC’s provincial conference this month, because she is abiding by the party’s “step-aside” rule that requires members facing criminal charges not to hold public office.
In the indictment, Gumede, as accused No 1, is alleged to be the “head” of the alleged corrupt enterprise, as defined in the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, which sets what constitutes an offence under its racketeering provisions.
TimesLIVE
Murder, graft and rape: ANC puts members guilty of serious crimes on notice
NATASHA MARRIAN: Deadwood: The ANC’s NEC conundrum
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.