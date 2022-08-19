×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Department of agriculture interdicted from seizing vegan products

Judge provided a temporary interdict against seizures until the industry’s internal appeal against the department’s decision that some labels are unlawful is complete.

BL Premium
19 August 2022 - 19:30 Katharine Child

The Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA) has won an interdict against the department of agriculture, rural development and land reform and its appointed firm to stop them seizing so-called incorrectly labelled vegan products from Monday.

The CGCSA, which represents major retailers and food producers, filed urgent court papers against the government on Wednesday, after its assigned private firm, the Food Safety Agency, said it would seize plant-based products that had names reserved for meat...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.