Investors continue to mull mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve, continuing concerns about monetary policy tightening and a possible recession in the world’s largest economy
The BoE has spooked everyone by forecasting a peak in the rate above 13% this northern hemisphere autumn
Judge provided a temporary interdict against seizures until the industry’s internal appeal against the department’s decision that some labels are unlawful is complete.
The finance minister says the allegations are ‘fashioned to achieve narrow and selfish political ends’
Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala
Spending allocations to increase to R812bn for the next three years, says finance minister
Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat
The referendums may be held as late as January because Russian troops haven’t taken full control of the areas the Kremlin seeks to claim as its own
Anrich Nortjé took three wickets in the space of 10 balls to rip through the heart of the English batting
The luxury champagne lounge and cocktail bar is serving up a decadent high tea
The Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA) has won an interdict against the department of agriculture, rural development and land reform and its appointed firm to stop them seizing so-called incorrectly labelled vegan products from Monday.
The CGCSA, which represents major retailers and food producers, filed urgent court papers against the government on Wednesday, after its assigned private firm, the Food Safety Agency, said it would seize plant-based products that had names reserved for meat...
Department of agriculture interdicted from seizing vegan products
