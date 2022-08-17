UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
Wage increases above the Reserve Bank's inflation target range of 3-6% raise the prospect of a wage price spiral with second-round effects on inflation, Bank deputy governor warns
Worrying wage rises above the Reserve Bank’s inflation target range of 3-6% raise the prospect of a price spiral with second-round effects on inflation which could call for tighter monetary policy, deputy Reserve Bank governor Kuben Naidoo warned in parliament on Wednesday.
Public-sector unions demand a 6.5% pay rise for public servants and are undertaking a strike ballot this week...
Pay rises above 6% worry the Reserve Bank
Productivity gains do not offset higher wages, leading to inflation and requiring stronger monetary policy response
