Fuel price cuts must not be hijacked to fund freeways, Outa warns

UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
Though highly skilled, SA farmers need access to support services to meet consumer demand for close-at-hand ethically farmed, organic produce
Ruling party must make monthly payments of R10m until the R86m in accumulated contribution arrears are extinguished
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
The social media and gaming giant is grappling with a downturn in China’s economy, amid a property slump and Covid-19 lockdowns
With price relief awaiting motorists in September, Outa is worried the fuel levy will be increased to offset the scrapping of e-tolls
The aim is to have 65% of the business’s electricity requirements at a manufacturing level across SA sourced from sustainable energy by 2030
Rail workers will stage nationwide strikes and bus and Underground staff will hold stoppages in London, among other disruptions
England Test captain says he hopes his team has retained their “venom” before the three-match series against SA
The fitment centre group has partnered with Disky for motorists to renew their vehicle licenses using WhatsApp
With motorists reeling from a series of fuel-price hikes in 2022, September is expected to bring some relief for the second month in a row.
However, civil action organisation Outa is worried the savings won't be passed on to motorists but instead hijacked to fund freeways in place of the failed e-toll project...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEWS
Fuel price cuts must not be hijacked to fund freeways, Outa warns
With price relief awaiting motorists in September, Outa is worried the fuel levy will be increased to offset the scrapping of e-tolls
With motorists reeling from a series of fuel-price hikes in 2022, September is expected to bring some relief for the second month in a row.
However, civil action organisation Outa is worried the savings won't be passed on to motorists but instead hijacked to fund freeways in place of the failed e-toll project...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.