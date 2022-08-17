×

National

NEWS

Fuel price cuts must not be hijacked to fund freeways, Outa warns

With price relief awaiting motorists in September, Outa is worried the fuel levy will be increased to offset the scrapping of e-tolls

BL Premium
17 August 2022 - 11:43 Denis Droppa

With motorists reeling from a series of fuel-price hikes in 2022, September is expected to bring some relief for the second month in a row.

However, civil action organisation Outa is worried the savings won't be passed on to motorists but instead hijacked to fund freeways in place of the failed e-toll project...

BL Premium

