×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Floods cost us tens of billions, says Toyota at reopening of Durban plant

Durban plant may be at full steam only next year, with lost production of 68,600 vehicles likely

BL Premium
17 August 2022 - 05:10

Toyota SA may have to wait until early next year for its Prospecton vehicle assembly plant in Durban to return to full production after it was inundated in April’s KwaZulu-Natal floods, president and CEO Andrew Kirby says.

While the group cannot yet put a precise figure to the toll the floods have taken on its operation, finance and exports head Bronwyn Kilpatrick said the final bill could run into “tens of billions” of rand. The Toyota executives were speaking at the plant’s official reopening...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.