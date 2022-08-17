Business Day TV speaks to Gemcorp’s chief economist, Simon Quijano-Evans
Durban plant may be at full steam only next year, with lost production of 68,600 vehicles likely
Toyota SA may have to wait until early next year for its Prospecton vehicle assembly plant in Durban to return to full production after it was inundated in April’s KwaZulu-Natal floods, president and CEO Andrew Kirby says.
While the group cannot yet put a precise figure to the toll the floods have taken on its operation, finance and exports head Bronwyn Kilpatrick said the final bill could run into “tens of billions” of rand. The Toyota executives were speaking at the plant’s official reopening...
Floods cost us tens of billions, says Toyota at reopening of Durban plant
