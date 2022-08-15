×

National

Enoch Godongwana denies sexual harassment claims

An employee at the Kruger National Park opened a case at the Skukuza police station in Mpumalanga

15 August 2022 - 12:18 Thuletho Zwane and Thando Maeko

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has denied allegations of sexual harassment against him by an employee in the Kruger National Park.

The masseuse opened a case at the Skukuza police station in Mpumalanga...

