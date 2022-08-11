Fed officials say the central bank will ‘stick to its guns’, despite softening inflation
US retailers stocked up on goods last autumn and winter only to face a demand downturn as consumers divert spending to increasingly expensive fuel and food
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
The UK shopping centre owner says rent collection has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, while it is seeing encouraging signs for retailer turnover
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Beijing extended its ban on Taiwan’s seafood a day after Nancy Pelosi's arrival
Fiery hooker comes in as coach Jacques Nienaber reshuffles front row for All Blacks showdown
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
The cash-strapped government, which is trying to reign in public spending, has until Friday to table a revised wage offer to its 1.3-million public servants, failing which the unions have threatened to declare a dispute that could lead to a debilitating national strike if unresolved.
The parties are set to meet at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) on Friday, where the government previously argued that its 2% cost-of-living adjustment offer and the R1,000 after tax cash gratuity equated to 6.5% when combined, but unions are not sold...
Public servants threaten deadlock over demand for high wages
Unions have threatened to declare a dispute that could lead to a debilitating national strike if unresolved
