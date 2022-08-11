×

National

Public servants threaten deadlock over demand for high wages

Unions have threatened to declare a dispute that could lead to a debilitating national strike if unresolved

11 August 2022 - 12:17 Luyolo Mkentane

The cash-strapped government, which is trying to reign in public spending, has until Friday to table a revised wage offer to its 1.3-million public servants, failing which the unions have threatened to declare a dispute that could lead to a debilitating national strike if unresolved.

The parties are set to meet at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) on Friday, where the government previously argued that its 2% cost-of-living adjustment offer and the R1,000 after tax cash gratuity equated to 6.5% when combined, but unions are not sold...

