The department of home affairs has embarked on a R2,4bn, three-year project to digitise more than 350-million documents with about 90% of the funds being used to employ 10,000 unemployed young graduates to undertake the work.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the project at a briefing Thursday after having recently received confirmation by finance minister Enoch Godongwana that R500m would be available for the project in the 2022/23 financial year...
10,000 graduates to be employed in home affairs digitisation project
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says digitisation will speed up the process of applying for unabridged birth and marriage certificates
The department of home affairs has embarked on a R2,4bn, three-year project to digitise more than 350-million documents with about 90% of the funds being used to employ 10,000 unemployed young graduates to undertake the work.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the project at a briefing Thursday after having recently received confirmation by finance minister Enoch Godongwana that R500m would be available for the project in the 2022/23 financial year...
