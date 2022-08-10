×

SIU to probe two water boards for corruption, maladministration

Ramaphosa gave the SIU the green light to investigate allegations against the two boards earlier in August

10 August 2022 - 22:19 ERNEST MABUZA
Picture: OLIVIER LE MOAL
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will probe allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Lepelle Northern Water board in Limpopo and the Amatola Water board in the Eastern Cape.

On August 5, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate allegations against the two boards.

In May 2020, then human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu placed the two boards under caretakers. She said the two caretakers would take the place of the two CEOs and would conduct and oversee the work of the two institutions.

“The SIU investigation will include the procurement of, or contracting for, drought relief services and technologies by or on behalf of the water boards and payments made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective,” the unit said on Wednesday.

“The SIU will look into the conduct of board members, employees or officials of the water boards, as well as officials or employees of the ministry of human settlements, water & sanitation to establish any alleged involvement or facilitating the manipulation of the water boards’ supply chain management processes by suppliers, service providers or any other person in collusion with, or through the intervention of the mentioned parties.

It said the probe will seek to establish whether there was improper or unlawful conduct by board members, officials or employees of board members, employees or officials of the water boards.

It will try to find out whether they corruptly or unduly benefited  themselves or others.

“The SIU will investigate alleged unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property and unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having bearing on state property.”

The investigation will also probe unlawful or improper conduct by suppliers or service providers or their employees.

“The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the high court or the Special Tribunal in its name to correct wrongdoing uncovered during the investigations caused by corruption, fraud or maladministration.”

The unit will refer evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority.

TimesLIVE

