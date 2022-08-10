Phumla Williams resigns as head of GCIS

Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
SA’s second-largest retail pharmacy chain is investing in cutting-edge technology to innovate new solutions for customers, while creating shareholder value
Williams has previously testified about hardships she faced during Faith Muthambi’s tenure as communications minister
Previously the MEC for KZN’s department of economic development, tourism & environmental affairs, premier Dube-Ncube is the first woman to lead that province’s executive
The hefty hike will be felt by all South Africans when gas-reliant manufacturers such as those that produce bread, are forced to hike prices
But Numsa’s Irvin Jim is adamant the sector can absorb the union’s demand for a 20% wage hike, way above the 6.5% headline inflation rate
That would allow President Ranil Wickremesinghe time to institute tough economic reforms to secure a bailout from the IMF
Failure to win on Saturday would put coach Ian Foster and captain under pressure in terms of their future with the team
Chris and Suzaan Alheit have been making some of the Cape’s finest whites for the past ten years, the latest vintage being no exception
Phumla Williams is leaving her position as director-general of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).
Williams is said to have already announced her departure to the GCIS staff, according to insiders. “It’s not a secret, she has already announced to staff,” said an insider.
Williams took over as director-general in May 2020 after having acted in the position since 2012, following the departure of Mzwanele Manyi.
It is believed she will be leaving the position at about the end of September.
Williams told TimesLIVE: “I am still a public servant until I finish my notice period.” It is believed she did not want the news of her departure to come out until September.
Williams has been in public service for almost three decades and is planning to stay on in the public service, having told those around her that the struggle was her “life” and that she would “never throw in the towel, no matter how hard [it got]”.
She previously told the state capture commission about the hardships she faced during Faith Muthambi’s tenure as communications minister. Williams told the commission how Muthambi made her life difficult in her pursuit of access to the GCIS budget.
“She wanted procurement at all costs. She wanted to steal at all cost,” Williams testified before the Zondo commission.
Williams had also testified Muthambi had ensured 70% of staff under her were no longer reporting to her, a move that almost made her position redundant.
At the time, Williams had been demoted to her old position as deputy director-general while Donald Liphoko acted in the position.
“They knew they had removed me from doing cabinet work. They decided that procurement and finance must be removed from this woman,” she said at the time.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Phumla Williams resigns as head of GCIS
Williams has previously testified about hardships she faced during Faith Muthambi’s tenure as communications minister
Phumla Williams is leaving her position as director-general of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).
Williams is said to have already announced her departure to the GCIS staff, according to insiders. “It’s not a secret, she has already announced to staff,” said an insider.
Williams took over as director-general in May 2020 after having acted in the position since 2012, following the departure of Mzwanele Manyi.
It is believed she will be leaving the position at about the end of September.
Williams told TimesLIVE: “I am still a public servant until I finish my notice period.” It is believed she did not want the news of her departure to come out until September.
Williams has been in public service for almost three decades and is planning to stay on in the public service, having told those around her that the struggle was her “life” and that she would “never throw in the towel, no matter how hard [it got]”.
She previously told the state capture commission about the hardships she faced during Faith Muthambi’s tenure as communications minister. Williams told the commission how Muthambi made her life difficult in her pursuit of access to the GCIS budget.
“She wanted procurement at all costs. She wanted to steal at all cost,” Williams testified before the Zondo commission.
Williams had also testified Muthambi had ensured 70% of staff under her were no longer reporting to her, a move that almost made her position redundant.
At the time, Williams had been demoted to her old position as deputy director-general while Donald Liphoko acted in the position.
“They knew they had removed me from doing cabinet work. They decided that procurement and finance must be removed from this woman,” she said at the time.
TimesLIVE
Mkhize’s lawyers accuse SIU of withholding crucial information on Digital Vibes
Zondo whistle-blowers decry lack of protection
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.