National

SA’s women have had enough of being afraid, says Ramaphosa

President laments that scarcely a day passes without reports about men attacking, violating and killing women

09 August 2022 - 20:32
President Cyril Ramaphosa, flanked by minister of women, youth & persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, right, and KZN premier-designate Nomusa Dube-Ncube at a Women's Day celebration in Richmond near Pietermaritzburg. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Cyril Ramaphosa, flanked by minister of women, youth & persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, right, and KZN premier-designate Nomusa Dube-Ncube at a Women's Day celebration in Richmond near Pietermaritzburg. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

President Cyril Ramaphosa says gender-based violence is a stain on Women’s Day celebrations. 

He was speaking on Tuesday at Richmond in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands during the government’s official commemoration of the day.  

The day commemorates the bravery of thousands of women of all backgrounds and cultures who marched to the Union Buildings in 1956 to protest against the pass laws.

Ramaphosa said women in SA today still have little to celebrate. “Hardly a day goes by in this country without a report of women being attacked, being violated and being killed by men,” he said.

“This cannot continue, the women of SA have had enough of being afraid,” said Ramaphosa.

He said women feared going out after dark, being attacked in their homes and being preyed on in classrooms. They feared for the safety of their children and relatives. 

The president attributed the daily violence experienced by women to men with no respect for women, who feel they can do what they like with their girlfriends or partners because they buy them airtime or groceries.

“It is a problem of men who lack the maturity to accept the end of a relationship and hunt down their ex-wives or ex-girlfriends.

“It is a problem of men who think culture, custom and religion empowers them to hit their wives, sisters and daughters and deprive them of their rights.”  

Ramaphosa criticised men who use their positions of influence and authority to prey on and take advantage of women.

Alcohol abuse played a part. “Here in Richmond, like in many places around the country, sexual assaults and other violent crimes are connected to alcohol abuse, and many take place in or around places where alcohol is sold — taverns and shebeens.”

The government was determined to strengthen the fight against gender-based violence through legislation, he said.

Laws passed to protect victims of domestic violence include: 

  • Empowerment of the police to enter premises without a warrant and, if necessary, arrest a suspect.
  • Police can also remove dangerous weapons from a suspect. Complainants can apply for protection orders online.
  • New provisions expand the scope of the National Register of Sex Offenders and place a legal responsibility on people to report any sexual offences committed against vulnerable people.
  • There are now far stricter conditions under which a suspect may be granted bail.

However, Ramaphosa emphasised that the government cannot dismantle the culture of gender-based violence on its own. 

“Silence is no longer an option. Silence is the dark corner in which women and children are abused, beaten, raped and killed.

“Silence is the dark cloud under which men allow their friends to ill-treat women, children and members of the LGBTQIA+ community as a display of their manliness.”

Ramaphosa described the silence as a cancer that eats away at women who protect their husbands, sons, partners and boyfriends who abuse them, their children and other women because they are financially dependent on these men.

“On this Women’s Day I want to call on every South African to play their part in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide by speaking out.”  

TimesLIVE

SMITA NARSI: Employers are duty-bound to help turn tide on gender-based violence

Among employees are both assailants and survivors, placing businesses  in a unique position to reach both groups and help break the cycle of violence
Opinion
3 weeks ago

SASHA PETERS: Improving educational outcomes requires a whole-of-government approach

All government departments, from those that oversee infrastructure to basic education, must play a role in creating livable environments that ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Crime stats: ‘Season of discontent’ as Gauteng murder rates up 45.2%

The province has contributed 27.6% of murder cases to the national toll, with 1,403 people killed during the 2021/22 financial year
National
1 month ago
