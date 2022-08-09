Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The appeal against the ban on the R4.6bn Amazon office block and park development in Cape Town will be heard by a full bench of the high court in January, but as building is continuing, the project may be fairly advanced by then.
After the Supreme Court ordered the high court to hear an appeal, John Hlophe, judge president of the Western Cape High Court, wrote to the various parties fighting the development in court and said the two interlinked court cases will be heard by a full bench in 2023. ..
Amazon appeal set for January with building to continue until then
The five-month delay before the case will be heard could be viewed as a win for the developer
