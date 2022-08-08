Markets remain concerned about the prospect of recession in the US and geopolitical risks with China
Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is seeking private sector investment to build a new deepwater port at Boegoebaai in the far Northern Cape, a mineral-rich area earmarked for the export of green hydrogen and other commodities.
The cost of phase one of the project in the Northern Cape, which includes a new rail link of about 550km, is estimated to be R13.8bn, which will be funded from the fiscus...
Transnet looks to private sector to help build new port in Northern Cape
Transnet wants the new port at Boegoebaai in the Northern Cape to be operational by 2026
