National

SA and Botswana to fix important rail line in North West

This will allow Botswana to access SA ports more efficiently

05 August 2022 - 12:21 Alex Patrick
Picture: SUPPLIED
Transnet Freight Rail and Botswana Rail have agreed to join forces to fix 126km of rail line between Swartruggens and Mahikeng in the North West.

According to Transnet, after a high level SA-Botswana business round table, the countries have agreed in principle on joint development initiatives to improve trade between the two countries.

The initiatives will allow landlocked Botswana to access SA ports in a more efficient manner.

Fixing the rail line will enable heavy haul trains to travel from Botswana to the ports of Richards Bay and Durban for export markets. The project will be funded jointly by both governments with the transport entities given responsibility to implement the initiative.

“The objective is to have the project running in the next 24 months. The two entities will also build a connecting line from Mmamabula in Botswana to Lephalale in Limpopo, currently running export coal to Richards Bay.”

Transnet said it and Botswana Rail would further collaborate on security interventions to curb cable theft and infrastructure vandalism, “a rising problem in Botswana and rampant in SA which impacts the efficient running of trains”.

Transnet dumps employees involved in dodgy locomotives tender

All those involved in the controversial acquisition of more than 1,000 engines have either resigned or been dismissed
National
1 day ago

Transnet bonuses: Transnet executives miss bonuses despite bounce back to profitability

Transnet has once again not paid bonuses to its executives and senior managers despite bouncing back to profitability on the back of the adjusted ...
Business
5 days ago

Amplats blames sinking share price on price volatility, delays

The world’s top platinum producer, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), blames its sagging share price on platinum group metals (PGM) price volatility ...
Business
5 days ago
