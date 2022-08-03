×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Sassa urges caregivers of orphans to apply for grant

The extended child support grant is aimed at helping extended family care for orphaned children and keeping them in their familial environments

03 August 2022 - 14:37 Unathi Nkanjeni
File picture: SA GOVERNMENT VIA TWITTER.
File picture: SA GOVERNMENT VIA TWITTER.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged caregivers of orphans to apply for the extended child support grant. 

The agency recently topped up the R480 grant with an additional R240 for guardians who care for orphaned children. The grant is now R720 and can be paid out in cash on specific days at pay points or paid directly into a bank account.

“Sassa requests caregivers of children whose parents are both deceased or the whereabouts of one of the parents is not known to apply for the extended child support grant.”  

The grant is aimed at helping extended family care for orphaned children and keeping them within their familial environments.

“To qualify for the extended child support grant, the caregiver must produce the death certificates for both parents or death certificate for the primary parent with an affidavit confirming that the whereabouts of the remaining parent are unknown and that he/she plays no role in taking care of the child,” Sassa said.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu announced the extension in parliament during the department's 2022/2023 budget vote debate.

She said applications would not be processed through the Children’s Court process to ensure affected children were able to quickly receive support. 

“We estimate [the child support grant] will be received by more than 190,000 relatives during the 2022/2023 financial year.” 

Of the department’s budget allocation of R257bn, R248bn was allocated to cover more than 18-million social grant beneficiaries.

“This social grant investment constitutes 99.6% of the department’s budget allocation in the current financial year.”

The payment dates for August are as follows: older person’s grant from August 2; disability grants from August 3; all other grants from August 4

TimesLIVE

Postbank apologises for glitches preventing beneficiaries getting paid

Thousands of frustrated beneficiaries aired their grievances after withdrawals made at retailers, including Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Boxer and ...
National
1 week ago

State raises income threshold for social relief of distress grant

The existing threshold was so low that the number of approved applications nearly halved
National
2 weeks ago

Lindiwe Zulu wants grant for those who earn less than R624 a month

The amount of R624 is the national food poverty line set by Stats SA in September 2021
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA Nursing Council blocks private training of new ...
National / Health
2.
I was no Mkhwebane henchman, says former CEO
National
3.
Godongwana takes charge of public sector wage ...
National / Labour
4.
Prasa gets tough on 3,000 suspected ghost ...
National
5.
Gauteng premier David Makhura condemns violent ...
National

Related Articles

Township residents spending more at spaza shops, poll shows

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Over 1-million SRD applicants to be paid by weekend

National

DAN PLATO: The social security net is being stretched to breaking point

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.