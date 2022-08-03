×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Load-shedding increased to 19-hours on Thursday, Eskom says

Load-shedding may continue into the weekend if there are further delays or breakdowns

03 August 2022 - 10:22 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 02 August 2022 - 20:12
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Thursday and increased to stage 4 from 4pm to midnight due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday.

The utility said there has been a delay in returning a generation unit each to service at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations, that have worsened the capacity constraints.

Some generation units are expected to return to service over the next few days. Unit 2 at Koeberg is expected to return to service on Friday night, but any further delays or unit breakdowns may extend load-shedding into the weekend.

Eskom currently has 2,931MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,040MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Updated: August 3 2022
This article has been updated with new information

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Eskom notes further delay in returning Koeberg unit 2 to service

Eskom says the unit remains offline and it is likely to return to service only by the end of this week
National
1 day ago

Dark days ahead as Eskom announces short-notice load-shedding

Due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented during the evening peak over the next three days
National
1 day ago

Treasury needs to take half of Eskom debt, says Old Mutual

Transferring half of its borrowings could widen SA’s overall debt-to-GDP ratio by up to 2.5 percentage points
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA Nursing Council blocks private training of new ...
National / Health
2.
I was no Mkhwebane henchman, says former CEO
National
3.
Godongwana takes charge of public sector wage ...
National / Labour
4.
Prasa gets tough on 3,000 suspected ghost ...
National
5.
Patel not willing to play chicken with surging ...
National

Related Articles

Pravin Gordhan defends Eskom’s leadership

National

Solar power providers eye quick gazetting of generation rules

National

EDITORIAL: The kink in the cable of Eskom’s debt

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.