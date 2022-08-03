Load-shedding increased to 19-hours on Thursday, Eskom says

Investors cheer better-than-expected figures from the manufacturing sector
Unrelenting strife and disarray means the government should do what it is elected to do: govern
Futana Tebele paints the suspended public protector as a hard worker and praises her for scaling down the case backlog
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
Capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers and global demand accelerates from the depths of lockdown
Residents in the area say as many as 37 people were killed in the airstrike near the Togo border
The LIV golfers are seeking a court order to lift the PGA’s ‘anti-competitive’ suspensions
From art fairs, game-like curatorship and group shows, these are the exhibitions across SA that you must see this month
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Thursday and increased to stage 4 from 4pm to midnight due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday.
The utility said there has been a delay in returning a generation unit each to service at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations, that have worsened the capacity constraints.
Some generation units are expected to return to service over the next few days. Unit 2 at Koeberg is expected to return to service on Friday night, but any further delays or unit breakdowns may extend load-shedding into the weekend.
Eskom currently has 2,931MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,040MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
Updated: August 3 2022This article has been updated with new information
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Load-shedding increased to 19-hours on Thursday, Eskom says
Load-shedding may continue into the weekend if there are further delays or breakdowns
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Thursday and increased to stage 4 from 4pm to midnight due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday.
The utility said there has been a delay in returning a generation unit each to service at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations, that have worsened the capacity constraints.
Some generation units are expected to return to service over the next few days. Unit 2 at Koeberg is expected to return to service on Friday night, but any further delays or unit breakdowns may extend load-shedding into the weekend.
Eskom currently has 2,931MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,040MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
Updated: August 3 2022
This article has been updated with new information
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Eskom notes further delay in returning Koeberg unit 2 to service
Dark days ahead as Eskom announces short-notice load-shedding
Treasury needs to take half of Eskom debt, says Old Mutual
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pravin Gordhan defends Eskom’s leadership
Solar power providers eye quick gazetting of generation rules
EDITORIAL: The kink in the cable of Eskom’s debt
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.