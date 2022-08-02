×

National

I was no Mkhwebane henchman, says former CEO

Vussy Mahlangu, who was brought in by Mkhwebane as CEO, says Tebogo Kekana and Sphelo Samuel were disciplined by the office because they had genuine cases to answer

02 August 2022 - 19:47 Erin Bates

Former CEO in the public protector’s office Vussy Mahlangu on Tuesday told parliament’s committee into the impeachment of Busisiwe Mkhwebane that he was not her “henchman”.

He denied claims he was brought into the office to do the public protector’s bidding...

