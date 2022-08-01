×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Patel suspends chicken tariffs in U-turn to cushion poor from rising prices

BL Premium
01 August 2022 - 16:23 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 01 August 2022 - 20:08

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has suspended antidumping duties on chicken imported from five countries for the next 12 months, citing the fight against rising food price inflation harming the poor.

With neither provisional nor permanent duties in place, the move places SA’s second-largest agricultural industry at risk of anticompetitive behaviour, with the SA Poultry Association (Sapa) saying the negative effects can already be measured...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.