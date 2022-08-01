×

National

Ebrahim Patel makes a U-turn, suspending poultry anti-dumping duties for a year

The minister considered the rapid rise in food prices both locally and globally, and the significant effect that has especially on the poor

BL Premium
01 August 2022 - 16:23 Michelle Gumede

Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel has suspended the controversial anti-dumping duties on chicken imported from five countries for the next 12 months, citing the fight against rising food price inflation for the poor.

With neither provisional nor permanent duties in place, the move places SA’s second largest agricultural industry at risk of anticompetitive behaviour, with the SA poultry association saying the negative effects could already be measured...

