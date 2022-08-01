×

National

Blinken and Ramaphosa to discuss Ukraine, trade and security

01 August 2022 - 21:07 Erin Bates

President Cyril Ramaphosa and US secretary of state Antony Blinken will meet later this week and the Russia-Ukraine war will be among top items on the agenda, says minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele. 

“There is no way that they are not going to discuss Ukraine and Russia and the stance of SA,” he said. Gungubele emphasised this would not be the start of SA-US engagements on the topic...

