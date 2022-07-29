Rand touches best level in four weeks
The Supreme Court has ordered that a full bench of the high court — which amounts to three judges — must urgently hear the appeal
The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that a full bench of the high court must hear the appeal against the lower court’s ban on the construction of the R4.6bn Amazon office development in Observatory Cape Town.
The development plans to turn a privately owned golf course into an office block with tech giant Amazon as the anchor tenant, with millions also earmarked for road upgrades, R38m for the rehabilitation the Black and Liesbeek rivers and R55m centre for heritage centre. It also includes a public park, cycling trails and low- cost housing...
Amazon office developer granted leave to appeal building ban
The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that a full bench of the high court must hear the appeal against the lower court’s ban on the construction of the R4.6bn Amazon office development in Observatory Cape Town.
The development plans to turn a privately owned golf course into an office block with tech giant Amazon as the anchor tenant, with millions also earmarked for road upgrades, R38m for the rehabilitation the Black and Liesbeek rivers and R55m centre for heritage centre. It also includes a public park, cycling trails and low- cost housing...
