National

Amazon office developer granted leave to appeal building ban

The Supreme Court of Appeal has ordered that a full bench of the high court — which amounts to three judges — must urgently hear the appeal

29 July 2022 - 20:14 Katharine Child

The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that a full bench of the high court must hear the appeal against the lower court’s ban on the construction of the R4.6bn Amazon office development in Observatory Cape Town. 

The development plans to turn a privately owned golf course into an office block with tech giant Amazon as the anchor tenant, with millions also earmarked for road upgrades, R38m for the rehabilitation the Black and Liesbeek rivers and R55m centre for heritage centre. It also includes a public park, cycling trails and low- cost housing...

