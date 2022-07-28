×

Toyota opens largest parts centre in southern hemisphere in Boksburg

The huge warehouse services 36 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and employs 433 workers

28 July 2022 - 20:55 Dennis Droppa

Toyota SA Motors (TSAM) has completed a R356m expansion of its parts warehouse in Boksburg, putting the company on the map as a regional hub for the global giant’s parts distribution in Africa.

At 80,000m2, roughly the size of 11 football fields, it is the largest automotive warehouse in the southern hemisphere. The original facility was built in 2012, and has been doubled in size to serve as one of Toyota’s five global parts hubs...

