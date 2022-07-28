×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

On-time payment by the government to suppliers worsens

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 15:43 Linda Ensor

There was a regression by national and provincial departments in the payment of invoices to suppliers within the stipulated 30-day period, both in terms of number and value, in the year to end-March compared to 2021, despite the Treasury’s concerted efforts to ensure compliance with its regulations.

Billions of rand are involved even though prompt payment of invoices is critical for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs). Late payment negatively affects their cash flow and financial sustainability and can lead to their demise, contributing to increased unemployment. It’s a matter that President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken up...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.