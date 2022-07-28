National Treasury to absorb a chunk of Eskom’s almost R400bn debt

The local bourse gained the most in more than a week on news that US Federal Reserve chair Powell may slow the pace of rate hikes
Defaulting on the payment deadline could have triggered a messy string of cross defaults
Ramaphosa's energy crisis plan provided no clarity on where Eskom will get the money
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says only if the ANC ran a cash-in-transit heist ring would it know when it would have enough money to pay staff
The low-cost airline has offered better pay and benefits
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
A potential visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi has lead to warnings from Beijing
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted
The National Treasury is formulating a plan to transfer a significant portion of Eskom’s almost R400bn debt load onto its own balance sheet in an attempt to find a sustainable solution to the state-owned power utility’s debt crisis.
Eskom’s bonds rallied on the news, which was first reported by Bloomberg, and is likely to make it easier for the power utility to raise cheaper financing to fund much-needed expenditure on maintenance and possible further investment in generating capacity. The news comes just three days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an action plan to end load-shedding...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
National Treasury to absorb a chunk of Eskom’s almost R400bn debt
Treasury has conducted financial modelling and hired lawyers to help it quantify the implications of transferring a portion of Eskom's debt onto its own balance sheet
The National Treasury is formulating a plan to transfer a significant portion of Eskom’s almost R400bn debt load onto its own balance sheet in an attempt to find a sustainable solution to the state-owned power utility’s debt crisis.
Eskom’s bonds rallied on the news, which was first reported by Bloomberg, and is likely to make it easier for the power utility to raise cheaper financing to fund much-needed expenditure on maintenance and possible further investment in generating capacity. The news comes just three days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an action plan to end load-shedding...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.