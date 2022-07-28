Big tech companies’ results beat expectations, easing investor concern about inflation and the effect of higher interest rates on consumers
The governing party has declared which side it is on, openly willing the collapse of the West as an imperial, neocolonial and neoliberal force
Eskom says the project will act as a proof of concept on the delivery of ‘the first battery energy storage project in SA’
But co-ordinator in the ANC secretary-general’s office Gwen Ramokgopa says she does not expect disputes surrounding the credentials
The Franco-Dutch carrier will operate 80% to 85% of pre-pandemic flight volumes during the current period, a drop from the up to 90% forecast in May.
Phindile Masangane, CEO of the Petroleum Agency SA, warns closures affect the supply of important by-products
Industry body says cheap tyres from China limits the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers
India introduced Aadhaar in 2009 to streamline welfare payments and reduce wastage in public spending
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
Lawyers acting on behalf of former health minister Zweli Mkhize have accused the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) of using delaying tactics in the ongoing Digital Vibes probe.
This is as Mkhize, who is tipped to contest Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency at the party’s national conference in December, is in a rush against the clock to clear his name before nominations for the ANC’s top leadership position officially open in August...
Mkhize’s lawyers accuse SIU of withholding crucial information on Digital Vibes
Special Investigating Unit insists it has ‘responded accordingly’ to all requests for transcripts
