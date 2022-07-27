×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Ramaphosa will not testify at impeachment committee, says state attorney

Any attempt to compel the president would be unlawful and in breach of the separation of powers, says state attorney Mark Owen

BL Premium
27 July 2022 - 21:36 FRANNY RABKIN

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not voluntarily testify before Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment process, his lawyer has said in a letter to the suspended public protector.

And it would be “extraordinary” and unlawful if she were to try to compel him to do so...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.