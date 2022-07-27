×

National

Numsa will hold its elective congress despite court interdict

Numsa head Irvin Jim says the judgment does not prevent Numsa from holding the congress if it does so ‘in line with its own constitution’

27 July 2022 - 12:29 Luyolo Mkentane

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which is appealing against a labour court ruling interdicting it from holding its national conference, said on Wednesday that it was going ahead with the elective congress in Cape Town, as failure to do so could cost it nearly R40m.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said in a statement that postponing the congress, which is set to elect a new national leadership, was not a “viable and sensible option”...

