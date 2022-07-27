Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
Numsa head Irvin Jim says the judgment does not prevent Numsa from holding the congress if it does so ‘in line with its own constitution’
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which is appealing against a labour court ruling interdicting it from holding its national conference, said on Wednesday that it was going ahead with the elective congress in Cape Town, as failure to do so could cost it nearly R40m.
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said in a statement that postponing the congress, which is set to elect a new national leadership, was not a “viable and sensible option”...
Numsa will hold its elective congress despite court interdict
