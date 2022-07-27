Eskom in talks to import power from Botswana

Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
As part of the energy-crisis response plan, the power utility will start importing power from neighbouring countries
Eskom has confirmed it is in talks with the Botswana Power Company (BPC) about the possibility of Eskom importing electricity from the neighbouring country.
This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that as part of the energy-crisis response plan, the power utility will start importing power from neighbouring countries such as Botswana and Zambia that have more electricity than they require.
The price and the amount of electricity to be bought from BPC was still under discussion, said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
“Any agreement would be subject to approval by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) and the department of mineral resources & energy,” he said.
The BPC said in a statement that it has started engaging with Eskom to purchase the excess electricity supply generated during off-peak times (over weekends) to protect the BPC’s plants against load-management fluctuations and also to ensure that surplus electricity has a secured market.
