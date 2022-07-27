×

National

Eskom in talks to import power from Botswana

As part of the energy-crisis response plan, the power utility will start importing power from neighbouring countries

27 July 2022 - 17:09 Denene Erasmus
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD

Eskom has confirmed it is in talks with the Botswana Power Company (BPC) about the possibility of Eskom importing electricity from the neighbouring country.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that as part of the energy-crisis response plan, the power utility will start importing power from neighbouring countries such as Botswana and Zambia that have more electricity than they require.

The price and the amount of electricity to be bought from BPC was still under discussion, said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

“Any agreement would be subject to approval by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) and the department of mineral resources & energy,” he said.

The BPC said in a statement that it has started engaging with Eskom to purchase the excess electricity supply generated during off-peak times (over weekends) to protect the BPC’s plants against load-management fluctuations and also to ensure that surplus electricity has a secured market.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

Business urges Ramaphosa to make his energy plan happen

But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
National
23 hours ago

‘Fix Eskom’ tops Ramaphosa’s list, along with less red tape

Ramaphosa’s action plan on energy includes streamlining of projects and faster procurement of renewable energy, gas and battery storage
National
1 day ago

Eskom is preparing for competition in electricity market

The utility says it will need private-sector investors to help foot the R1.2-trillion needed to install sufficient new generation capacity
National
52 minutes ago
