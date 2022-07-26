Suspended DG Sam Vukela back at work after two years’ paid suspension

Russia, a key energy supplier to Europe, cut gas supply through major pipeline Nord Stream 1 to 20% capacity
The biggest challenge for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been trying to change the utility’s culture
It’s unclear if his return will be short lived, as minister Mondli Gungubele has not indicated whether he intends to appeal a labour-court ruling
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
Sales at US stores climbed 3.7% as consumers continue eating out despite higher prices
Consumers could be hit by dramatic increases in the cost of transport and goods, say industry bodies
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
EU countries strike compromise deals to limit the cuts for some countries
Desiree Ellis’s commitment and determination delivered rich rewards when Banyana won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time
Public works and infrastructure director-general Sam Vukela is believed to have returned to work after a two-year legal battle challenging his paid suspension.
TimesLIVE understands Vukela reported for duty on Monday 25 July for the first time since July 2020, when he was suspended by public works minister Patricia de Lille. This in connection with allegedly awarding irregular contracts for state funerals, including that of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
His return comes a week after labour-court judge André van Niekerk dismissed, with costs, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele’s application to review and set aside an arbitration award by the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC).
The award ordered that Gungubele and De Lille lift Vukela’s suspension after it was found they committed unlawful labour practice by suspending him and ordered his immediate return to work.
Gungubele sought to prevent Vukela’s return on the basis that it would erode public trust and confidence in the state and cause irreparable damage to the department.
Gungubele also argued the award by the bargaining council was irregular and said arbitrator Katlholo Wabile failed to consider concerns of serious wrongdoing by Vukela, which affected the trust relationship between employer and employee, and between him and his co-employees.
Van Niekerk, however, dismissed this, arguing all charges of misconduct against Vukela remained untested.
“In summary, in my view, the arbitrator did not commit any reviewable irregularity in the form of an error of law or otherwise. His conclusion meets the threshold of reasonableness,” he ruled.
It is unclear if Vukela’s return will be short-lived, as Gungubele has not indicated whether he intends to appeal the ruling. His spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said: “The minister is still studying the judgment and will be properly briefed by the legal team.”
Vukela’s five-year contract ends in less than six months.
At the time of the suspension, he was also fingered in a report by the Public Service Commission (PSC), which investigated allegations of irregular appointments within the department’s senior-management service.
President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ whose prerogative it is to hire and fire DGs‚ gave De Lille the go-ahead to take action against Vukela. She placed him on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of the disciplinary processes.
This prompted Vukela to seek a high-court interdict to his pending disciplinary inquiry, alleging the process would not be fair if overseen by De Lille. The court ruled in his favour.
Gungubele has argued there was a brazen attempt by Vukela to avoid a disciplinary hearing when he approached the bargaining council.
The court, however, ruled that “this assertion is not consistent with the facts”.
Vukela’s representative, Faheem Kaka, previously told TimesLIVE the labour court judgment vindicated Vukela and was a vote of confidence in the country’s judiciary.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Suspended DG Sam Vukela back at work after two years’ paid suspension
It’s unclear if his return will be short lived, as minister Mondli Gungubele has not indicated whether he intends to appeal a labour-court ruling
Public works and infrastructure director-general Sam Vukela is believed to have returned to work after a two-year legal battle challenging his paid suspension.
TimesLIVE understands Vukela reported for duty on Monday 25 July for the first time since July 2020, when he was suspended by public works minister Patricia de Lille. This in connection with allegedly awarding irregular contracts for state funerals, including that of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
His return comes a week after labour-court judge André van Niekerk dismissed, with costs, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele’s application to review and set aside an arbitration award by the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC).
The award ordered that Gungubele and De Lille lift Vukela’s suspension after it was found they committed unlawful labour practice by suspending him and ordered his immediate return to work.
Gungubele sought to prevent Vukela’s return on the basis that it would erode public trust and confidence in the state and cause irreparable damage to the department.
Gungubele also argued the award by the bargaining council was irregular and said arbitrator Katlholo Wabile failed to consider concerns of serious wrongdoing by Vukela, which affected the trust relationship between employer and employee, and between him and his co-employees.
Van Niekerk, however, dismissed this, arguing all charges of misconduct against Vukela remained untested.
“In summary, in my view, the arbitrator did not commit any reviewable irregularity in the form of an error of law or otherwise. His conclusion meets the threshold of reasonableness,” he ruled.
It is unclear if Vukela’s return will be short-lived, as Gungubele has not indicated whether he intends to appeal the ruling. His spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said: “The minister is still studying the judgment and will be properly briefed by the legal team.”
Vukela’s five-year contract ends in less than six months.
At the time of the suspension, he was also fingered in a report by the Public Service Commission (PSC), which investigated allegations of irregular appointments within the department’s senior-management service.
President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ whose prerogative it is to hire and fire DGs‚ gave De Lille the go-ahead to take action against Vukela. She placed him on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of the disciplinary processes.
This prompted Vukela to seek a high-court interdict to his pending disciplinary inquiry, alleging the process would not be fair if overseen by De Lille. The court ruled in his favour.
Gungubele has argued there was a brazen attempt by Vukela to avoid a disciplinary hearing when he approached the bargaining council.
The court, however, ruled that “this assertion is not consistent with the facts”.
Vukela’s representative, Faheem Kaka, previously told TimesLIVE the labour court judgment vindicated Vukela and was a vote of confidence in the country’s judiciary.
TimesLIVE
Court says Sam Vukela can return to work, to Gungubele and De Lille’s dismay
Gungubele heads to labour court to block Sam Vukela’s return to work
Patricia De Lille suspends public works DG over irregular contracts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
All eyes on Ramaphosa as JSC recommends he suspend Western Cape judge president ...
SA finally asks UAE to extradite Gupta brothers
Former KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala excluded from provincial committee too
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.