President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the energy crisis, the presidency said on Monday.
“The briefing by the president follows a number of consultations within government and with stakeholders and energy experts outside government to find a collective solution to the energy crisis‚” the presidency said.
“The president has held consultative meetings with business‚ civil society‚ labour and leaders of political parties represented in parliament.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on the energy crisis.
Late last month‚ Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding and attributed it to an unprotected strike by employees at power stations.
Writing in his newsletter two weeks ago‚ Ramaphosa admitted load-shedding had disrupted the economy and caused hardship.
After working with relevant ministers and senior officials on additional measures to speed up efforts to increase electricity supply‚ government would soon complete the necessary work and consultations for this.
The presidency said Ramaphosa visited Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga and Eskom's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg on July 16 and met power station managers “to gain an understanding” of the challenges affecting Eskom's generation fleet.
Economists have sketched a bleak picture of the economic affect of load-shedding, saying that stage 6 shutdowns have cost SA R4bn a day, dealing a substantial blow to GDP. While power cuts have been scaled back, Eskom has said they are set to continue. With TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA on energy crisis
The president is expected to announce measures to counter the country’s power shortages
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the energy crisis, the presidency said on Monday.
“The briefing by the president follows a number of consultations within government and with stakeholders and energy experts outside government to find a collective solution to the energy crisis‚” the presidency said.
“The president has held consultative meetings with business‚ civil society‚ labour and leaders of political parties represented in parliament.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on the energy crisis.
Late last month‚ Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding and attributed it to an unprotected strike by employees at power stations.
Writing in his newsletter two weeks ago‚ Ramaphosa admitted load-shedding had disrupted the economy and caused hardship.
After working with relevant ministers and senior officials on additional measures to speed up efforts to increase electricity supply‚ government would soon complete the necessary work and consultations for this.
The presidency said Ramaphosa visited Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga and Eskom's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg on July 16 and met power station managers “to gain an understanding” of the challenges affecting Eskom's generation fleet.
Economists have sketched a bleak picture of the economic affect of load-shedding, saying that stage 6 shutdowns have cost SA R4bn a day, dealing a substantial blow to GDP. While power cuts have been scaled back, Eskom has said they are set to continue. With TimesLIVE
