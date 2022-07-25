Attention this week turns to the Fed and US and Eurozone GDP data
All the ANC’s Taliban faction are after is a slice of the pie
The ratings agency said its ‘bb-’ evaluation captures Transnet's less-than-adequate liquidity
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
Ratings agency says credit rating of both telecom operators could be improved
Missile attack on Odesa muddies the waters but Kyiv says wheat will leave ports regardless
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Gazprom move will lower flows to 20% of capacity from Wednesday
Lovers of the great game cannot survive on Ashes alone, with only India providing variety and relief
A case for bricolage as a strategy for global repair
Several weeks after their arrest, SA has finally asked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to extradite two Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh “Tony” Gupta, one week shy of a 60-day deadline.
According to prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi, and provided the request succeeds, the duo will appear in an SA court in a few months. ..
SA finally asks UAE to extradite Gupta brothers
Prosecutions head Shamila Batohi expects the process will take ‘several months’
