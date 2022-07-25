×

National

Cape Town to pay city customers cash for additional power

Cape Town is pushing to become the first load shedding-free city in SA

25 July 2022 - 15:13 Bekezela Phakathi

The City of Cape Town says it will now pay cash to small-scale embedded generation customers for the excess energy they produce and sell back to the metro, as the city’s drive to move off Eskom’s grid gathers momentum.

In the past, these customers could only be compensated by means of credits on their municipal bills, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Monday...

