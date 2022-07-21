×

National

More funding for SA’s just transition in the offing

SA has already been offered an $8.5bn package by developed countries for its transition away from a carbon-based economy

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 16:35 Linda Ensor

Strong interest has been expressed by other countries and philanthropists wishing to contribute to the financing of SA’s just-energy transition to a low-carbon economy, head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team Daniel Mminele said on Thursday.

This would be in addition to the $8.5bn already committed by a partnership of the UK, US, EU, France and Germany...

BL Premium

