Hawks arrest Gauteng former human settlements head in Free State asbestos case

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA has derived little economic benefit from joining the bloc, just diplomatic damage over Russia
Turnaround strategy for financially distressed municipalities follows a visit by party MPLs
KwaZulu-Natal to stage final provincial elective conference before party’s national policy conference
The board expects to release provisional full-year 2022 results by no later than end-December and audited ones by end-January 2023
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Britain’s spy chief estimates about 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since the February invasion, and ‘winter is coming’
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Copenhagen’s Geranium, a meat-free eatery on the eighth floor of a football stadium, was recently named the world’s number-one restaurant by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards
Gauteng’s former human settlements department head, Margaret-Ann Diedricks, has been arrested in connection with alleged kickbacks totalling more than R7-million.
Payments were made to Diedricks from businessman Edwin Sodi’s company, Blackhead Consulting, a company that was involved in the notorious R255m Free State asbestos audit contract. She is alleged to have received more than R7m.
The Hawks arrested her at her home in Alberton on Wednesday. She’ll be joining 12 other accused arrested in connection with the case.
It is alleged that between 2014 and 2017 an irregular R255m contract was awarded to a service provider for the eradication of asbestos roofs by the Free State department of human settlements.
The matter was reported to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team for further investigation, which culminated in the arrests.
“The suspect, who was the acting HoD [head of department] of the department of human settlements in Gauteng, [allegedly] authorised the same service provider irregularly in Gauteng,” said the Hawks.
The suspect was to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday. The other 12 accused are expected to appear before the Bloemfontein high court on September 23.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hawks arrest Gauteng former human settlements head in Free State asbestos case
Margaret-Ann Diedricks has been arrested in connection with alleged kickbacks totalling more than R7-million
Image: Olivier Le Moal
Gauteng’s former human settlements department head, Margaret-Ann Diedricks, has been arrested in connection with alleged kickbacks totalling more than R7-million.
Payments were made to Diedricks from businessman Edwin Sodi’s company, Blackhead Consulting, a company that was involved in the notorious R255m Free State asbestos audit contract. She is alleged to have received more than R7m.
The Hawks arrested her at her home in Alberton on Wednesday. She’ll be joining 12 other accused arrested in connection with the case.
It is alleged that between 2014 and 2017 an irregular R255m contract was awarded to a service provider for the eradication of asbestos roofs by the Free State department of human settlements.
The matter was reported to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team for further investigation, which culminated in the arrests.
“The suspect, who was the acting HoD [head of department] of the department of human settlements in Gauteng, [allegedly] authorised the same service provider irregularly in Gauteng,” said the Hawks.
The suspect was to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday. The other 12 accused are expected to appear before the Bloemfontein high court on September 23.
TimesLIVE
ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law in succession race
Department defends plan to scrap deadlines to fix schools
MICHAEL AVERY: SA a prisoner to ANC’s politics of patronage
Zondo report: investigate Arthur Fraser for ‘prima facie criminal acts’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gauteng moves to terminate Edwin Sodi-linked contracts
ANC removes tax incentives from its social housing policy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.